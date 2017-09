<p>In accordance with Part 11 of the Local Government Act, the properties described hereunder shall be offered for sale by Public Auction in the Council Chambers at the Municipal Hall, 10150 Bottom Wood Lake Road, Lake Country, BC, on Monday, September 28, 2015 at 10:00 am, unless the delinquent taxes with interest, are sooner paid. <a href='https://lakecountry.civicweb.net/document/49369/Tax%20sale%20ad%20-%202015-09-23.pdf' target='_blank'>See the Public Notice. </a></p>