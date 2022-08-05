Team 2023 Finals Contest

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

TEAM 2023 FINALS CONTEST

Mercedez Munro

DJ Prince Wolf

After two years online, the Bare Chest Calendar Finals Contest is back Live at the DNA Lounge! Come and support the Finalists as they compete to be on the 2023 Edition. See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!

3pm - 7pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

