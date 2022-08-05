Team 2023 Finals Contest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
TEAM 2023 FINALS CONTEST
Main Room:
Mercedez Munro
DJ Prince Wolf
After two years online, the Bare Chest Calendar Finals Contest is back Live at the DNA Lounge! Come and support the Finalists as they compete to be on the 2023 Edition. See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-07a.html
show.
3pm - 7pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1165467497546294/
