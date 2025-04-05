Team 2026 Finals Contest
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bare Chest Calendar presents
TEAM 2026 FINALS CONTEST
Main Room:
Rosie Fingers + Kiki Krunch
Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2026 Calendar! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-03a.html
show.
3pm - 7pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$22 door.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That