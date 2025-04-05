Bare Chest Calendar presents

TEAM 2026 FINALS CONTEST

Main Room:

Rosie Fingers + Kiki Krunch

Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2026 Calendar! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/05-03a.html

show.

3pm - 7pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$22 door.