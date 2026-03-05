Bare Chest Calendar presents

TEAM 2027 FINALS CONTEST

Main Room:

Rosie Fingers + Kiki Krunch

Come support our Finalists as they compete to be on the 2027 Calendar! See them in their fantasy gear, get to know them better during the question and answer, and watch them strip their shirts off and bare their chests!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-02a.html

3pm - 7pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$22 door.