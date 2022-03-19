Techno For Ukraine
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
TECHNO FOR UKRAINE
Above DNA:
Oku
Alec Kondush
Sov
Molotok
Melih
\"It is a special kind of heroism -- to protest when your city is occupied... You should take to the streets! You should fight!\" - Zelenskyy
The future of Ukraine is now at risk more than ever, but the morale never stops. Russian & Ukrainian DJs have banned together to raise money for the war effort and humanitarian aid. We are connecting our hope, our spirit, and our music together to support Ukraine and help the fight.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-18d.html
techno.
9pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
