Techno for an Answer
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Zero Fucks presents
TECHNO FOR AN ANSWER
Above DNA:
Evan Owen
Pantz
Sachiko
DJ Spacecamp
Reebs
NDMC
We highly encourage dancing, friend making, and checking your fucks and your phones at the door (no flash plz!). We have a strict no tolerance policy on the dance floor. If you have an issue, please come up to the DJ booth and talk to one of the ZF crew ASAP. Our dance floor is a place to get weird, not be weird towards others.
What's this whole Zero Fucks thing about anyway? We're a camaraderie-heavy crew that loves new friends and great music. We don't put up with bullshit on the dancefloor, we love being playful on the DJ decks, we love to techno, we travel the world in search of next level vibes.
techno.
9:30pm - after hours.
21+ with ID.
$5 limited advance;
$10 advance after.