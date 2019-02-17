Zero Fucks presents

TECHNO FOR AN ANSWER

Above DNA:

Evan Owen

Pantz

Sachiko

DJ Spacecamp

Reebs

NDMC

We highly encourage dancing, friend making, and checking your fucks and your phones at the door (no flash plz!). We have a strict no tolerance policy on the dance floor. If you have an issue, please come up to the DJ booth and talk to one of the ZF crew ASAP. Our dance floor is a place to get weird, not be weird towards others.

What's this whole Zero Fucks thing about anyway? We're a camaraderie-heavy crew that loves new friends and great music. We don't put up with bullshit on the dancefloor, we love being playful on the DJ decks, we love to techno, we travel the world in search of next level vibes.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-16d.html

techno.

9:30pm - after hours.

21+ with ID.

$5 limited advance;

$10 advance after.