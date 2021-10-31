Technolatry: Black Asteroid
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
TECHNOLATRY: BLACK ASTEROID
Above DNA:
Black Asteroid
Isolator
Beau Kelly
Dazzle Room:
TBA!
Black Asteroid is Bryan Black. Former engineer for Prince, one half of the critically acclaimed MOTOR, DJ, producer, live performer. Black is a force of electronic power and precision whose current incarnation as Black Asteroid sees the auteur in his most decisive campaign to date. Weapons such as 2011's \"The Engine EP\" (CLR), 2012's \"Black Acid EP\" (Electric Deluxe) and remixes for Depeche Mode and Rick Owens have set a new and uncompromising standard with their otherworldly sounds and shapes.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2021/10-30d.html
Watch and listen:
Black Asteroid: Black Moon: http://youtu.be/n5S0gw2w9gI
techno. house. tech house. d+b.
9pm - 2am.
18+ with ID.
$15, $20, $25, $30 limited advance;
$35 after;
$40 day of show.
https://www.technolatry.net/
