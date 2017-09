<p>Join us at Kopje Regional Park for an afternoon of family fun, entertainment and activities for all ages and their cuddly companions.</p>

<p>A free event for children & families. Bring your suffed friend, a picnic lunch and a blanket. Lemonade and cookies provided.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13209' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Teddy-Bear-picnic-July-24.jpg' alt='2016 Teddy Bear picnic July 24' width='555' height='720' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Teddy-Bear-picnic-July-24.jpg 555w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/2016-Teddy-Bear-picnic-July-24-231x300.jpg 231w' sizes='(max-width: 555px) 100vw, 555px' /></p>