Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – Pay What You Can Movie

<p><span style='color: #000000;'><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='font-weight: bold;'><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: 16pt;'><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-10086' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/TMNT-300x289.jpg' alt='TMNT' width='300' height='289' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/TMNT-300x289.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/TMNT.jpg 881w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Fri</span></span><b><span style='font-family: Arial; font-weight: bold;'><span style='font-size: 16pt;'>day, December 5</span></span></b><span style='font-size: small;'> /2014</span></span> <span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: large;'> at</span><span style='font-family: Arial; font-size: 16pt;'><b><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-weight: bold;'> 7pm </span></b></span><span class='body1'><span style='letter-spacing: 0pt; font-family: Verdana; font-size: 11pt;'><br />

</span></span><span style='font-weight: bold;'> <span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: 16pt;'>Satur</span></span><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><b><span style='font-family: Arial; font-weight: bold;'><span style='font-size: 16pt;'>day, December 6</span></span></b><span style='font-size: small;'> /2014</span></span> <span style='font-family: Verdana; font-size: large;'> at</span><span style='font-family: Arial; font-size: 16pt;'><b><span style='font-family: Verdana; font-weight: bold;'> 7pm</span></b></span></span><span class='body1'><span style='letter-spacing: 0pt; font-family: Verdana; font-size: 11pt;'></p>

<p><span style='font-family: Verdana;'><span style='color: #000000;'> Darkness has settled over New York City as Shredder and his evil Foot Clan have an iron grip on everything from the police to the politicians. The future is grim until four unlikely outcast brothers rise from the sewers and discover their destiny as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The Turtles must work with fearless reporter April O’Neil and her cameraman Vern Fenwick (Will Arnett) to save the city and unravel Shredder’s diabolical plan.</span><br />

</span></span><span style='letter-spacing: 0pt;'><span style='font-size: 11pt;'><br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff; font-size: small;'><span style='color: #99ccff;'>2014 • Colour • Paramount Pictures<br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff;'> Director: Jonathan Liebesman Cast: Megan Fox, Will Arnett, William Fichtner, Alan Ritchson, Whoopi Goldberg, Noel Fisher, Jeremy Howard, Danny Woodburn, Pete Ploszek Action, Adventure, Drama, Comedy<br />

</span><span style='color: #99ccff;'> </span></span></span></span></p>