Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

TELEPHONE: LADY GAGA VS. BEYONCÉ DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Who run the world? Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, two of the biggest stars on the planet, have never -- and may never -- perform together but for one night only, you can channel your inner Bae and Gaga at this glitter-filled dance party honoring these pioneering pop divas including tracks from their full discography including Renaissance and Chromatica and all of your favorite pop and r&b jams of the era.

trew

Attire: Lady Gaga and Beyonce diva looks encouraged (Renaissance, Queen Bae, Gaga Pop Art, Uber Sexy, Wonder Woman, Thelma & Louise, MTV Music Awards, David LaChapelle inspired)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-30.html

pop. r&b. hiphop.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.