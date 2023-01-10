Telephone: Lady Gaga vs. Beyoncé Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
TELEPHONE: LADY GAGA VS. BEYONCÉ DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Who run the world? Beyoncé and Lady Gaga, two of the biggest stars on the planet, have never -- and may never -- perform together but for one night only, you can channel your inner Bae and Gaga at this glitter-filled dance party honoring these pioneering pop divas including tracks from their full discography including Renaissance and Chromatica and all of your favorite pop and r&b jams of the era.
Attire: Lady Gaga and Beyonce diva looks encouraged (Renaissance, Queen Bae, Gaga Pop Art, Uber Sexy, Wonder Woman, Thelma & Louise, MTV Music Awards, David LaChapelle inspired)
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-30.html
pop. r&b. hiphop.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$20 after;
$30 door.
