Lyoko presents

TEMINITE

Above DNA:

Teminite

Boom Kitty

Similar Outskirts

2TD

Assertive -b2b- Hyperlock

Dazzle Room:

Schwank

Yx2 -b2b- Capturelight

trew

Mexii

moethelawn

Lumina

Fyzika

Sam Norris a.k.a Teminite is a music producer and multi-instrumentalist from Devon, UK. With a background in Jazz and Classical music, playing both the Piano and the Saxophone from a young age, Teminite uses his diverse range of musical influences to create melody-driven bass music unlike any other. Inspired by Skrillex and Knife Party, Teminite burst into the scene in 2014 by receiving 1st place in two remix contests for Monstercat and Disciple Records. He then went on to produce the iconic 'Highscore' with Panda Eyes, which achieved 100's of Millions of streams across all platforms.

Born and raised in Boston, Boom Kitty, now located in Seattle, pushes his mix of heavy bass, exotic instruments, and detailed composition. Boom Kitty is well known for his appearance in multiple rhythm games. Power Trip was the first to hit the scene, being featured in the official Geometry Dash SubZero soundtrack. This success was followed by Rum 'n Bass in 2018, featured in the massive virtual reality game Beat Saber.

Similar Outskirts is an Indonesian-American bass music artist from the Bay Area, California. His passion for blending bass-heavy and melodic styles have gathered support from Nghtmre, Slander, Tokyo Machine, Ace Aura, Kotori, Lizzy Jane, Synthion, and more.

Fusing passion for music and internet culture comes easy to James. Known as 2TD, he uses these different facets interchangeably to create his own path through both virtual and \"Irl\" space. Between being a founder of the premiere virtual performance space known as \"Shelter\" and virtual space label Shelternet, 2TD is taking his sound global and performing in a future forward medium using VR technology.

Assertive is a hardcore producer/DJ from Canada, currently residing in California. He has released original tracks on several compilation albums such as Megarex's Techcore Evangelix series, and also often makes hardcore remixes and bootlegs of anime music.

Hyperlock is a DJ and producer based in Los Angeles, California. With a lot of his roots stemming from inspiration towards a plethora of electronic music from all around the world, Hyperlock has crafted for himself a style of sound that can be described as euphoric, energetic, and nostalgic.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/10-05d.html

Watch and listen:

Teminite: Black Flag Live Mix: https://youtu.be/bJ94QVW76Q0

dubstep. melodic bass. d+b.

8pm - 1am.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$24 after;

$30 door.