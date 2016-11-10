<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-13270' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ten-Strings-and-a-Goatskin-full-photo.jpg' alt='Ten Strings and a Goatskin full photo' width='200' height='402' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ten-Strings-and-a-Goatskin-full-photo.jpg 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Ten-Strings-and-a-Goatskin-full-photo-149x300.jpg 149w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' /><br />

Members of Ten Strings And A Goat Skin, a bilingual band hailing from Prince Edward Island Canada, recent winners of the 2015 East Coast Music Association’s award for World Music Recording of the Year, multiple nominees for the 2013 Canadian Folk Music Awards, East Coast Music Awards and Music PEI Awards, are having the time of their lives as a trad/folk/fusion trio. Weaving the music of the Irish, Acadian, Francophone and Maritime cultures and their original creations with modern and world rhythms, Ten Strings And A Goat Skin have created a fiery, contagious and unique sound that has them in demand and touring extensively throughout Canada, the United States and Europe.</p>

<p>Industry heavyweights have referenced the group’s rare musicality that belies the musicians young ages. With Caleb Gallant, 18 years, as percussionist, Rowen, violinist, and Jesse, guitarist, at aged 20, the lads are pushing boundaries and reinvigorating timeless traditional music for the 21st century. The group’s creativity and unique style has not gone unnoticed. In a recent review of the group, London England’s “Kreol International Magazine” made the following observation: “One of the greatest features of the music industry is the ability for any band from any corner of the globe to achieve widespread notoriety and success. No matter where a band comes from or what kind of music it performs, it is possible for the band to garner attention and gain fans from across the globe. What makes music even more special is the ability for particular groups to succeed while defining their own genre. In a way Ten Strings And A Goat Skin is the perfect example.”A recent Trad Magazine France feature article (issue 157 Sept/Oct 2014) on the group called them “Une Vent Frais et Novateur de Ille de Prince Eduard”. [ A Fresh And Innovative Wind From Prince Edward Island]</p>