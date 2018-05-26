Texas Hippie Coalition
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
TEXAS HIPPIE COALITION -- https://www.facebook.com/texashippiecoalition
KOBRA AND THE LOTUS -- http://www.kobraandthelotus.com/
BRAND OF JULEZ -- https://www.facebook.com/brandofjulez
GRANNY 4 BARREL -- https://www.facebook.com/granny4barrel
metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$18 advance;
$22 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/368124123650423/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2018/05-25d.html
Watch and listen:
Texas Hippie Coalition: Angel Fall: http://youtu.be/ivqt2LZKFGQ
Kobra and the Lotus: Light Me Up: http://youtu.be/HRfSEEtzxug
Granny 4 Barrel: Freak Flag: http://youtu.be/4WssY1PNrtY