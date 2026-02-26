That's What I Like: Bruno Mars Dance Party
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
THAT'S WHAT I LIKE: BRUNO MARS DANCE PARTY
Main Room:
OtebNSolrac
Get ready for a night of nonstop feel-good energy. That's What I Like is a Bruno Mars inspired dance party bringing the silk shirts, the funky basslines, the disco shimmer, and the R&B slow burns to one dance floor. Expect hits by Bruno Mars alongside wall-to-wall pop anthems, groove-heavy classics, and smooth throwbacks that keep you singing along all night.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-25.html
pop. disco. funk. soul. r&b. hiphop.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$15 after;
$22 door.
