Performing Live:

THE 1-800 -- https://www.facebook.com/the1.800official

VILLAINS KISS -- https://www.facebook.com/villainskiss

LOSER LEES -- https://www.instagram.com/loserlees/

alternative. synthpop. new wave. indie. electro pop. rock.

trew

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-22d.html

Watch and listen:

The 1-800: This Might Be It: http://youtu.be/nKClo4JmYSA

The 1-800: Millennial That No One Wants: http://youtu.be/GIOUSZf6B00

The 1-800: Because It's You: http://youtu.be/fHsDTu6mOA0

The 1-800: Lovewave: http://youtu.be/K9tqKh_-itM