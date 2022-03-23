The 1-800
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
THE 1-800 -- https://www.facebook.com/the1.800official
VILLAINS KISS -- https://www.facebook.com/villainskiss
LOSER LEES -- https://www.instagram.com/loserlees/
alternative. synthpop. new wave. indie. electro pop. rock.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
$10 advance;
$15 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/03-22d.html
Watch and listen:
The 1-800: This Might Be It: http://youtu.be/nKClo4JmYSA
The 1-800: Millennial That No One Wants: http://youtu.be/GIOUSZf6B00
The 1-800: Because It's You: http://youtu.be/fHsDTu6mOA0
The 1-800: Lovewave: http://youtu.be/K9tqKh_-itM
