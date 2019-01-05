The 69 Eyes + MXMS + The Nocturnal Affair
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, California 94103
Performing Live:
THE 69 EYES -- https://www.facebook.com/the69eyes
MXMS -- https://www.facebook.com/mxmsisdead
THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR -- https://www.facebook.com/thenocturnalaffair
The 69 Eyes began in Helsinki, Finland in 1989. Hailing as a glammy Dark Rock band their sound was described as 'Goth'n'Roll' by the turn of the century. With multiple platinum-selling albums and radio hits under the studded belts in their native Finland, the band has toured all over the world for three decades. Some 30 years after forming, in a world without The Ramones, The Cramps or Type O Negative, The 69 Eyes have unleashed their 10th studio album. To celebrate their long existence, the band has decided to name the album as Roman tenth, \"X\". It also has ten songs The easiest way to find their shows is to follow their fans who stand out from the crowd easily in the way the classic cult band's fans do. They have gained a nickname as 'Helsinki Vampires'.
The dark... for some, it's a reason to run. To others, the void is a welcomed solace; a destination of comfort and safety. For Ariel and Jeremy, otherwise known as \"Me and My Shadow\"(or MXMS for short), it's their un-written reality. Offering hope through honesty showered from broken beats, dark pianos, angry synthesizers, and Ariel's unparalleled hypnotic voice, MXMS carves yet another name on the genre tree...funeral pop.
The Nocturnal Affair is the alternative/dark rock project headed by singer/songwriter Brendan Shane. The band's crushing and melancholic musical style is an ode to dark rock and metal torchbearers like Type O Negative, HIM and Nine Inch Nails while capturing a uniquely haunting sound steeped in downtrodden melodies enveloped in the darkness behind the glow of the Las Vegas lights that Shane calls home.
The 69 Eyes VIP Meet & Greet Package includes:
• One Gen. Adm. ticket;
• Early entry into the venue;
• Exclusive meet & greet with The 69 Eyes;
• Personal photograph with The 69 Eyes;
• Exclusive VIP merchandise item;
• Official meet & greet laminate, autographed by the band.
The Nocturnal Affair Meet & Greet Package includes:
• One Gen. Adm. ticket;
• Early entry into the venue;
• Exclusive meet & Greet with The Nocturnal Affair;
• Personal photograph with The Nocturnal Affair;
• Official meet & greet laminate, autographed by the band.
rock.
doors @ 8pm;
show @ 8:30pm.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $20 advance;
$30 day of show;
Nocturnal Affair Meet+Greet: $40;
69 Eyes Meet+Greet: $99.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/04-30d.html
Watch and listen:
The 69 Eyes: Lady Darkness: http://youtu.be/feznlWImLOY
MXMS: Gravedigger: http://youtu.be/IlOkXSTLecM
The Nocturnal Affair: Ghosts on the Horizon: http://youtu.be/GrOWtT_TXmA