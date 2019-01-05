The 69 Eyes + MXMS + The Nocturnal Affair

Performing Live:

THE 69 EYES -- https://www.facebook.com/the69eyes

MXMS -- https://www.facebook.com/mxmsisdead

THE NOCTURNAL AFFAIR -- https://www.facebook.com/thenocturnalaffair

The 69 Eyes began in Helsinki, Finland in 1989. Hailing as a glammy Dark Rock band their sound was described as 'Goth'n'Roll' by the turn of the century. With multiple platinum-selling albums and radio hits under the studded belts in their native Finland, the band has toured all over the world for three decades. Some 30 years after forming, in a world without The Ramones, The Cramps or Type O Negative, The 69 Eyes have unleashed their 10th studio album. To celebrate their long existence, the band has decided to name the album as Roman tenth, \"X\". It also has ten songs The easiest way to find their shows is to follow their fans who stand out from the crowd easily in the way the classic cult band's fans do. They have gained a nickname as 'Helsinki Vampires'.

The dark... for some, it's a reason to run. To others, the void is a welcomed solace; a destination of comfort and safety. For Ariel and Jeremy, otherwise known as \"Me and My Shadow\"(or MXMS for short), it's their un-written reality. Offering hope through honesty showered from broken beats, dark pianos, angry synthesizers, and Ariel's unparalleled hypnotic voice, MXMS carves yet another name on the genre tree...funeral pop.

The Nocturnal Affair is the alternative/dark rock project headed by singer/songwriter Brendan Shane. The band's crushing and melancholic musical style is an ode to dark rock and metal torchbearers like Type O Negative, HIM and Nine Inch Nails while capturing a uniquely haunting sound steeped in downtrodden melodies enveloped in the darkness behind the glow of the Las Vegas lights that Shane calls home.

The 69 Eyes VIP Meet & Greet Package includes:

• One Gen. Adm. ticket;

• Early entry into the venue;