The Accüsed A.D.

Performing Live:

THE ACCÜSED AD -- https://www.splatterrock.com/

THE BONELESS ONES -- https://www.bonelessones.com/

EFFITS -- https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064197065135

With the knife-wielding, toothy-grinned Martha Splatterhead at their side, Seattle's own The Accüsed carved their way into the underground music scene by becoming one of the cornerstones of crossover music that melted faces in the 80s across the globe -- a punk/metal fusion that influenced some of the biggest acts in metal. The Accüsed AD features 3/4s of the original lineup and have proved the cult of splatter is alive and well!

After 36 years, venerated skate punk/cross-over legends The Boneless Ones celebrate their much-anticipated return with new album, Back to the Grind. Featuring founding members Max Fox (vocals) and Troy Takaki (bass) with erstwhile drummer Chris Kontos (ex-Attitude Adjustment, ex-Machine Head) and new guitarist Craig Locicero (Dress the Dead, ex-Forbidden), the Bay Area quartet breathe present-day life into the sounds/customs that crucially bridged punk, hardcore, metal, and skateboarding.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$10 limited advance;

$15 after;

$20 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/501248465446013/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/03-26d.html

Watch and listen:

The Accüsed AD: Juego Terminado: https://youtu.be/9F34R3ykPGo

The Boneless Ones: Back to the Grind: https://youtu.be/5OMLkrwcYgs

Effits: Kiss It: https://youtu.be/SeK86iRhzMo