Bassrush and Vital Events present

THE AFTERS: VIRTUAL RIOT

Main Room:

Virtual Riot

Plus guests, TBA!

Virtual Riot is one of the most in-demand producers in the global dubstep scene, known for his meticulous sound design, high-energy live shows, and ability to blend classical musicianship with cutting-edge bass music. A Grammy-nominated collaborator and Beatport's best-selling dubstep artist of all time, he's a world-touring force whose influence spans major festivals, chart-topping releases, film/TV soundtracks, and a massive online following.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-24.html

dubstep.

10pm - 3am.

21+ with ID.

$20, $25, $30 limited advance;

$35 after.