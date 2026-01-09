The Afters: Virtual Riot
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Bassrush and Vital Events present
THE AFTERS: VIRTUAL RIOT
Main Room:
Virtual Riot
Plus guests, TBA!
Virtual Riot is one of the most in-demand producers in the global dubstep scene, known for his meticulous sound design, high-energy live shows, and ability to blend classical musicianship with cutting-edge bass music. A Grammy-nominated collaborator and Beatport's best-selling dubstep artist of all time, he's a world-touring force whose influence spans major festivals, chart-topping releases, film/TV soundtracks, and a massive online following.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/01-24.html
dubstep.
10pm - 3am.
21+ with ID.
$20, $25, $30 limited advance;
$35 after.
