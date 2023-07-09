Performing Live:

THE ANCHOR -- https://www.theanchorband.com/

NOTIONS -- https://www.facebook.com/notions512

Plus guests, TBA!

The Anchor is a five-piece, female-fronted, metalcore band from Denver, Colorado. The Anchor and Linzey Rae have made a name for themselves since the viral explosion of their YouTube series, Metal Kitchen. Linzey Rae displays a powerful voice for women everywhere in both literal and tongue in cheek manners. The message they convey encourages the casting off of preconceived notions to help others to simply be themselves and shout it out for the entire world to hear.

trew

Notions is a four-piece nu-metalcore band hailing from Austin, Texas. The band strives on blending rhythm and flow of rap and R&B music along with the intensity of modern metal. Notions takes great pride in putting each member's passion into the music, on and off-stage. It's not about just having music made, it's about evoking the same raw emotion out of the listener as what made the music in the first place.

metal. metalcore. nu-metalcore. metal fusion.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/09-06d.html

Watch and listen:

| The Anchor: Let Down: https://youtu.be/l5DprTDZ8aQ

Notions: Woodguts (): Bvtv Music: https://youtu.be/2nHWRRn6oD4