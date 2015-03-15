<p>The Arrogant Worms began their journey to musical comedy success (oxymoron) in 1991 in Kingston, Ontario on campus radio. They have since sold 230,000 albums and a DVD of their performance with the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra (televised nationally).</p>

<p><img class='alignright size-full wp-image-10436' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arrogant-worms-14Mar2015.jpg' alt='Arrogant worms 14Mar2015' width='406' height='272' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arrogant-worms-14Mar2015.jpg 406w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Arrogant-worms-14Mar2015-300x201.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 406px) 100vw, 406px' /></p>

<p>The Worms have become part of Canadiana – their songs are used in lesson plans across the country and one has even made it into an English textbook. The youth of Canada have voted them the most popular band on a national radio show – the band that came in second was AC/DC. However, it’s their live show that keeps people coming back for more as The Worms provide tuneful and silly escapism all over North America, Australia, and the UK in venues of all shapes and sizes – from small theatres to arenas to Disney to Central Park to The Grand Canyon. The Worms entertain at corporate events, sing anthems at sporting events and emcee at major festivals. No matter where they are, they are having fun… and the audience is too.<br />

www.arrogant-worms.com</p>