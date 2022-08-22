Performing Live:

THE BELLWETHER SYNDICATE -- https://www.thebellwethersyndicate.com/

THEN COMES SILENCE -- https://www.facebook.com/thencomessilence

ALTAR DE FEY -- https://www.facebook.com/altardefey

Formed in 2012, The Bellwether Syndicate is fronted by veteran artist William Faith (vocals/guitars), and Sarah Rose Faith (vocals/guitars). While the studio recordings are made by William and Sarah alone, the live lineup includes Paul Sin (bass) and Philly Peroxide (keyboards/percussion) and Stevyn Grey (drums). The band have always sought to color outside of prescribed genre lines, endeavoring to push past the boundaries of style into something substantial and vital.

trew

Released in 2018, Republik is an alluring piece of glam noir, fusing a raw, swing groove with William's crooned vocal, itself a lyrical lamentation of the erosion of communication between people in this troubled era, while Sarah's liquid guitars gently sweeten the delivery before the song gives way to an instantly-memorable, anthemic chorus, bursting with glam rock guitar and tribal drums, as the timely lyric compels us to \"wake up\" and turn back from the precipice while there's still time...

Then Comes Silence are the Swedish captains of postpunk. The quartet from Stockholm is a fresh breeze of gothic renaissance, kicking darkness around with hammering rhythms and melodies that make hearts melt and blood freeze. The fascination for doom and darkness pervade and influence every tune and word.

The music of Then Comes Silence takes the listener on a journey from swinging postpunk to the shadows of goth-gaze and into scraps of coal hearted psych. The sharp soundscape is intense, massive and pounding. The lyrics flirt with death and sorrow. It's goth, psychedelica, rock and post-punk in a symbiosis. Since the band's very first show, as the opening act for A Place to Bury Strangers in 2012.

The sonic collaboration of two guitars creates an imaginative dimensional sonic picture, propelled either side of the drum and bass lead, like a dark and winged creature. Sinister and threatening vocals set up a presence that is both exciting and foreboding. Adrenaline guaranteed! Their music attracts wide attention and is praised for its apocalyptic sound and dystopian message.

gothic. deathrock.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$22 advance;

$25 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/08-21d.html

Watch and listen:

The Bellwether Syndicate: Dystopian Mirror: https://youtu.be/c2MPiPgEHs4

Then Comes Silence: Strangers: https://youtu.be/cBxl9WhDnLE

Then Comes Silence: Chain: https://youtu.be/c9pTnxBMBgA