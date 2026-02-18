Performing Live:

THE BLACK QUEEN

Plus guests, TBA!

Los Angeles dark-wave/electronic act The Black Queen features singer Greg Puciato (solo artist, Better Lovers, ex-The Dillinger Escape Plan) and multi-instrumentalist and acclaimed technician Steve Ryan (Nine Inch Nails, A Perfect Circle). 10 years ago, the band released their cult-classic debut album \"Fever Daydream\". To celebrate this anniversary, the band will perform the record in full as well as other cuts off of \"Infinite Games\" and new unreleased music off of the upcoming third LP.

synth-pop. industrial. ambient. dark wave.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$43 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/05-14.html

Watch and listen:

The Black Queen: Ice To Never: https://youtu.be/kj9-QKZVW54