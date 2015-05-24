The Canadian Crooner

<p>Ron’s tribute to The Crooners takes us down memory lane, to an era reminiscent of style and class … when gentlemen and sophisticated ladies listened to the dashing tunes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bobby Darin and other musical icons. The show is not just about the music it is about an era, the music Ron performs is in fact an era in itself. When Ladies and gentlemen danced the night away, in fashionable attire and elegant venues, they were entertained in a most striking and memorable way!</p>

<p>Ron’s two-hour performance shares this experience, through an enchanting mix of Old Blue Eyes himself (Frank Sinatra) and the King of Cool (Dean Martin) with a charming splash of crooning songs from the polished past to the present day flair of Michael Buble.</p>

<p>The latest show features the Uptown Hornz “the little big band” with some of the most seasoned players who love to swing. This is a show that mirrors the big band era, with all the class and style of the era.</p>

<p>The show takes you through the early years up to the present day crooning with a Canadian flair, including the comedy of the era, to the smooth moves of the crooners themselves.</p>

<p>Ron enthusiastically embraced crooning in his most recent years, appreciating that this was a natural progression stemming from his former influences. He had always loved the standards, recognizing that this and other genres were all somehow connected.</p>

<p>Ron is now a favourite in the Casino and corporate / private event circuit, often performing to a packed house. His command of the stage and friendly demeanour show the control of a seasoned performer who is able to win the hearts of any audience!</p>

<p>Music has been an integral part of Ron’s life for over four decades. He first began performing at the age of three, mostly before an audience of family and friends.</p>

<p>“The showmanship of this performer was over and above what we have seen and we would recommend Ron to anyone who is looking to be completely entertained.”</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-11092' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canadian-Crooner-May-23-2015.jpg' alt='Canadian Crooner May 23 2015' width='320' height='479' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canadian-Crooner-May-23-2015.jpg 320w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Canadian-Crooner-May-23-2015-200x300.jpg 200w' sizes='(max-width: 320px) 100vw, 320px' /></p>