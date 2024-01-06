The Music Video Party presents

THE CARTER PARTY: BEYONCE + JAY-Z NIGHT

Above DNA:

DJ Imani

Attention Beyhive!!! The ultimate Beyoncé Family Reunion returns to DNA Lounge with The Carter Party. Hear every major hit song by Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Destiny's Child, Kelly Rowland, and Solange, plus a ton of their singles that you may have forgotten about. Music Video DJs will be spinning all of their music videos on a giant screen, and yes, they beat match just like regular DJs do. You may even hear some songs you've never heard before, but these are all tracks that the artists filmed videos for, so let's take a trip down memory lane and remember a time when MTV actually played music. Come sing along with your friends as if you were watching live in concert. Make sure to get there early, because with so many smash hits, we only have enough time to play each song once, so don't miss your favorite jams.

trew

This event is presented by The Mvp (Music Video Party), an event where the DJs spin music videos to go along with each song (not just loops in the background not in sync). With your favorite artists on a giant screen on stage, it almost feels like you're watching them live in person. These parties are a bit more interactive since your favorite artists are front and center, and not the DJs. Come see for yourself what the hype is all about.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2024/05-31d.html

Watch and listen:

The Music Video Party: https://youtu.be/O0qoCfNVLqo

pop. r&b. soul. hiphop.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$20 after;

$25 door.