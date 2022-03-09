Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE CHROMATICA DISCO: LADY GAGA DANCE PARTY

Main Room:

DJ Cip

DJ 2nite

A massive dance party tribute to the one and only Lady Gaga!

trew

For one special night, live all your Sour Candy dreams as we dance and sing-a-long night to Lady Gaga's full body of work - everything from The Fame Monster to Born This Way to A Star is Born Soundtrack to Dawn of Chromatica, and everything in-between! Plus hear other pop heavyweights of the 2000s from Beyonce, Britney Spears, Rhianna, Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Hillary Duff, Kesha, Miley Cyrus, P!nk, Nicki Minaj, Christina Aguilera, Pussycat Dolls, Jennifer Lopez, Solange, Black Eyed Peas, Icona Pop, Fergie & more!

Experience:

• Lady Gaga music video projections

• Lady Gaga inspired performances

• Take a photo with a Lady Gaga standee

• Glittery Gaga inspired decorations

• Get your photo taken from our paparazzi photographer

Attire: Lady Gaga diva looks encouraged (Space Chromatica, Gaga Pop Art, Ally & Jackson Maine, Gaga at the Vmas, Wonder Woman, Thelma & Louise, David LaChapelle inspired)

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-02.html

pop.

9pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$20 after;

$30 door.