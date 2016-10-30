<h2>Ken Smedley Presents:</h2>

<h1>The Contenders</h1>

<h2>Gary Fjellgaard and Valdy “In Concert”</h2>

Over the past 18 years of touring and recording together THE CONTENDERS have delighted audiences across Canada with their distinct Western/Roots/Folk style of music that champions vanishing values and the frontier spirit. As Canadian as they come they are Juno Award winners, Country Music Hall of Famers and recipients of The Order of Canada all rolled into one unique brand of character, humour, authenticity and sincerity. An evening with THE CONTENDERS will lift your spirit, touch your soul and leave you grinnin’ from ear to ear – guaranteed! Get your tickets early to this evening of laughter and songs to fill your hearts – with The Boys of Rhythm – THE CONTENDERS!</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/Creeksidecontenders'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/shows/show/Creeksidecontenders</a>.</p>