The Convalescence + WoR

Performing Live:

THE CONVALESCENCE -- https://www.tconband.com/

WOR -- https://www.worband.com/

Plus guests, TBA!

The Convalescence is a five member Symphonic Deathcore born in in Toledo, OH. The Convalescence blends Black Metal/Horror theatrics with intense Death Metal style Blast Beats and shredding Guitar along with brutal slamming Breakdowns and catchy melodies.

WoR is a groove metal band from Raleigh, North Carolina. WoR's music combines aggressive riffs, harmonic leads, and tasteful breakdowns with infectious anti-authoritarian lyics. Vocalist Bobby Demoss' unique screaming style combined with the aggressive guitar work and a dynamic rhythm section shape WoR's definitive sound.

death metal. metal. deathcore. groove metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-27d.html

Watch and listen:

The Convalescence: No Survivors: https://youtu.be/YQVSCu57aSs

WoR: Caged: https://youtu.be/URaD0l4Ch28