The Convalescence + WoR
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
THE CONVALESCENCE -- https://www.tconband.com/
WOR -- https://www.worband.com/
Plus guests, TBA!
The Convalescence is a five member Symphonic Deathcore born in in Toledo, OH. The Convalescence blends Black Metal/Horror theatrics with intense Death Metal style Blast Beats and shredding Guitar along with brutal slamming Breakdowns and catchy melodies.
WoR is a groove metal band from Raleigh, North Carolina. WoR's music combines aggressive riffs, harmonic leads, and tasteful breakdowns with infectious anti-authoritarian lyics. Vocalist Bobby Demoss' unique screaming style combined with the aggressive guitar work and a dynamic rhythm section shape WoR's definitive sound.
death metal. metal. deathcore. groove metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$16 advance;
$21 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2023/07-27d.html
Watch and listen:
The Convalescence: No Survivors: https://youtu.be/YQVSCu57aSs
WoR: Caged: https://youtu.be/URaD0l4Ch28
