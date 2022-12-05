The Convalescence

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Performing Live:

THE CONVALESCENCE -- https://www.facebook.com/theconvalescence

NECRONOMICON -- https://www.facebook.com/necronomiconmetal

ALUKAH -- https://www.facebook.com/alukahmd

REFLECTION OF FLESH -- https://www.facebook.com/reflectionofflesh

metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-11d.html

Watch and listen:

The Convalescence: One of The Dead: http://youtu.be/Sl6FXbdi2f8

Necronomicon: Rise of the Elder Ones: http://youtu.be/-7_TuwPA5f4

Alukah: Bayonet: http://youtu.be/V5tJmVgDsqA

Concerts & Live Music, This & That
