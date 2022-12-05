The Convalescence
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
THE CONVALESCENCE -- https://www.facebook.com/theconvalescence
NECRONOMICON -- https://www.facebook.com/necronomiconmetal
ALUKAH -- https://www.facebook.com/alukahmd
REFLECTION OF FLESH -- https://www.facebook.com/reflectionofflesh
metal.
doors @ 7pm;
show @ 7:30pm.
all ages.
$15 advance;
$20 day of show.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/05-11d.html
Watch and listen:
The Convalescence: One of The Dead: http://youtu.be/Sl6FXbdi2f8
Necronomicon: Rise of the Elder Ones: http://youtu.be/-7_TuwPA5f4
Alukah: Bayonet: http://youtu.be/V5tJmVgDsqA
Info
credits