THE CROW 1994: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY
Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!
Main Room:
Sage (Dark Sparkle / Death Guild)
Starr Noir (Indie Oasis)
Miz Margo (Dark Sparkle)
Hosted by:
MC \"Top Dollar\" Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)
The Crow costume contest at 11pm!
...and the Hubba Hubba Revue Go-Go Crows!
Have you seen the new remake of The Crow? Do you need to wash that \"New Crow\" taste out of your mouth? Then this is the night for you! We begin the festivities with a screening of the 1994 Brandon Lee classic, The Crow, then segue into a dance party featuring and inspired by the movie's epic soundtrack.
Costumes encouraged! Remember: \"friends don't let friends go as The Crow for Halloween\" -- except when it's a Crow Party.
Directed by Alex Proyas and featuring a haunting score by Graeme Revell (formerly of pioneering 70s/80s industrial noise group SPK), the movie is an audio and visual triumph. Revell calls the score his \"signature work\".
The soundtrack album, too, was groundbreaking, an eclectic mix of gothic, industrial and metal, featuring Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, My Life with the Thrill Kill Kult, Machines of Loving Grace, Stone Temple Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, Helmet and more. Pitchfork listed it at #25 on their list of Greatest Soundtrack Albums of All Time.
Jeff Most, the film's producer, said: \"I went through the bands I wanted, and Trent Reznor was like, 'I love all these bands, but no one's gonna let you make this album, Jeff.' And I said, 'Trent, I really believe if you say yes, I'll be able to do it.' And he goes, 'I'm in. Can I pick whatever Joy Division song I want to do?' I said, 'Any one you want.'\"
Start off your Halloween week by celebrating the movie and its music with DNA Lounge!
Movie Tickets and Seating Information:
General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.
Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.
Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.
VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!
Watch and listen:
gothic. industrial.
doors @ 7:30pm;
movie @ 8pm;
party @ 10:30pm.
18+ with ID.
Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;
$20 after;
Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 day of show;
Balcony Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;
$30 after;
$35 day of show.
