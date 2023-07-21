Psychokitty presents

THE DIRTY TALK GAME SHOW

The Dirty Talk Game Show pits four naughty-tongued panelists fighting each other and the clock to say just the right thing.

They get a topic to talk about for sixty seconds without repeating themselves, pausing too long, or deviating from the subject (They can be deviants, they just can't deviate from the subject). Any mistake, the other panelists pounce and steal the timer. The winner with the most naughty points will be crowned the Filthiest Mouth in San Francisco. Join us to cheer on your favorite naughty panelist!

trew

comedy.

7pm - 10pm.

21+ with ID.

$15 advance;

$20 day of show.