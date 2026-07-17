Performing Live:

THE DREAD CREW OF ODDWOOD

Plus guests, TBA!

Formed in 2008, The Dread Crew of Oddwood hails from Southern California and are hastily becoming one of the biggest independent folk metal acts in the world. Armed exclusively with acoustic instruments, these pirates infuse the raw energy of heavy metal with Celtic and European folk music to tell tales of comrades lost, bloody sieges, drunken debauchery, and all manner of villainous misadventures. The Dread Crew of Oddwood have aptly dubbed this unique style \"Heavy Mahogany.

Yes the D20 Challenge drink special will be available at the show! Will you: Revel in the spoils of battle with a 20 and get the drink of your dreams from the Goddess of Luck? Or be cursed with a 1 and sip on the dreaded Betrayal?! Take your D20 and grasp your cocktail destiny. To glory!

metal. folk metal. pirate metal.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$20 limited advance;

$28 after;

$28 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/12-11d.html

Watch and listen:

The Dread Crew of Oddwood: Leather Ship: https://youtu.be/lGEOV66CXis