The End of Religion? The Rise of Spiritual Wisdom

<p>Presentation Followed by a Q&A<br />

BRUCE SANGUIN, a world leader in evolutionary Christianity, will address the theme of the viability of traditional religion.</p>

<p>In the light of scientific evidence that life, culture, and human existence exist within an evolving universe, is religious belief simply outdated? What would a credible and dynamic spirituality that took evolution seriously look like? Bruce has a great passion for the sustainability of our beautiful planet and promotes a connection between science, religion, wonder and awe.</p>

<p> </p>