Performing Live:

THE EXPLOITED

TOTAL CHAOS

Plus guests, TBA!

Riot starting, cop baiting, hotel trashing, foul talking, noise making, chaos causing, government hating, rule breaking, piss taking, unrelenting, punk fucking rock -- that is The Exploited ! Since 1980 there was no toning these Edinburgh punks down, no diluting their music for public consumption. The Exploited are a force of nature. Their debut album was as much a rallying battle cry as a record. It was called \"Punk's Not Dead\" and went on to become the number one independent album of 1981. More classic albums followed, their sound evolved into crossover thrash and along the way, they influenced everyone from Metallica and Slayer to the Dropkick Murphys and NOFX plus countless others. With their aggressive lyrics, fuck you attitude and legendary skull mohawk logo, they are one of the most iconic bands of the Uk82 movement.

Total Chaos is an American hardcore punk band from Pomona, California, formed in 1989 by Lead vocalist Rob Chaos. Throughout their career, Total Chaos has created some of the crustiest punk rock ever recorded. Their sound is that of vitriolic angst directed toward the bigwigs on Capitol Hill, racists, Nazis, conformity, and other ills of society. Positively negative songs like \"Unite To Fight\" and \"Punk No Die\" are the rallying cries of generations of punks.

trew

punk rock. punk. oi!. street punk.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 9pm.

all ages.

$30 advance;

$39 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-08.html

Watch and listen:

Total Chaos: Police Rat: https://youtu.be/JHhVUpZMlUs