The Fall Kick Off

Performing Live:

YES DEVIL -- https://www.facebook.com/yesdevil

ASHES MY REMEDY -- https://www.facebook.com/ashesmyremedy

ROLLING BLACKOUT -- https://www.facebook.com/rollingblackoutband

ANOTHER DEAD LOVER -- https://www.facebook.com/anotherdeadloversf

SUPERSONIC SYMBIOTIC -- https://www.facebook.com/supersonicsymbiotic

trew

CASSOWARY -- https://www.facebook.com/killercassowary

SAINTS OF MATEO

IDLE CULT -- https://www.facebook.com/idlecultband

HOUR OF PEARL -- https://www.facebook.com/hourofpearlband

Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!

rock. metal. hard rock.

5pm - 11:30pm.

all ages.

$12 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1703211146709725/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-11.html