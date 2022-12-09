The Fall Kick Off
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Performing Live:
YES DEVIL -- https://www.facebook.com/yesdevil
ASHES MY REMEDY -- https://www.facebook.com/ashesmyremedy
ROLLING BLACKOUT -- https://www.facebook.com/rollingblackoutband
ANOTHER DEAD LOVER -- https://www.facebook.com/anotherdeadloversf
SUPERSONIC SYMBIOTIC -- https://www.facebook.com/supersonicsymbiotic
CASSOWARY -- https://www.facebook.com/killercassowary
SAINTS OF MATEO
IDLE CULT -- https://www.facebook.com/idlecultband
HOUR OF PEARL -- https://www.facebook.com/hourofpearlband
Featuring the best new rock talent from around the Bay Area. This show will be your chance to say you saw them before they made it big!
rock. metal. hard rock.
5pm - 11:30pm.
all ages.
$12 advance;
$15 day of show.
RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/1703211146709725/
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/09-11.html
