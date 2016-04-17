The Garage Sale by the Creekside Players

<p>This hilarious slice-of-life comedy from Vancouver’s David King On a suburban Canadian street, the Grady household is about to experience the frenzy of one father’s mid life crisis.That’s when the rebellion starts.He has a plan though: sell everything and move his wife and two teenagers to the desert. He has, unfortunately, neglected to mention this to his family.</p>

<p>Through their discovery of the true reason of the garage sale and the wonderfully strange collection of characters that attend – a cranky neighbour, two bargain fanatics and the tad bit insane Billy Boyce – we get a delightful day-in-the-life comedy and some surprising resolutions.</p>

<p>The cast includes order of apearance:<br />

Anthony Taylor<br />

Bob Chamberlain<br />

Onyx Taylor<br />

Charles Klak<br />

Bonny Taylor<br />

Cierra Holloway<br />

Michelle Tillack<br />

Darby Taylor</p>

<p>Doors open at 7:00pm | Show starts at 7:30pm</p>

<p><a href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksideGarageSale' rel='attachment wp-att-12414'><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12414' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/buy_tickets_online.png' alt='buy_tickets_online' width='208' height='147' /></a></p>

<p>directed by Sara Topple</p>

<p>Tickets: <a class='ai1ec-ticket-url-exported' href='http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksideGarageSale'>http://www.kelownaactorsstudio.com/event.html?event=CreeksideGarageSale</a>.</p>