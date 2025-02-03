The Getdown R&B Jam + Battle
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
1UP Crew & DAM Events present
THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE
Above DNA:
1UP Crew
DJ Jammin
1up Crew and DAMevents are teaming up for the official DAMsf afterparty to bring you good music and whole lot of dancing.
Hosted by MC Slidah with sounds curated by DJ Jammin, TheGetDown is the place to vibe out alongside some of the Bay's top dancers as they battle it out for a cash prize.
Early arrival suggested.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-01d.html
Watch and listen:
Cypher Afterparty Highlights: https://youtu.be/PPLYXi34a-M
The GetDown Highlights: https://youtu.be/owHXHDjMGKo
r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.
9pm - 1am.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $12 limited advance;
$15 after;
$25 door;
Battle Entry: $20 advance;
$30 door.
Info
credits