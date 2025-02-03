1UP Crew & DAM Events present

THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE

Above DNA:

1UP Crew

DJ Jammin

1up Crew and DAMevents are teaming up for the official DAMsf afterparty to bring you good music and whole lot of dancing.

Hosted by MC Slidah with sounds curated by DJ Jammin, TheGetDown is the place to vibe out alongside some of the Bay's top dancers as they battle it out for a cash prize.

Early arrival suggested.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/03-01d.html

Watch and listen:

Cypher Afterparty Highlights: https://youtu.be/PPLYXi34a-M

The GetDown Highlights: https://youtu.be/owHXHDjMGKo

r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.

9pm - 1am.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $12 limited advance;

$15 after;

$25 door;

Battle Entry: $20 advance;

$30 door.