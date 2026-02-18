The Getdown R&B Jam + Battle
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
1UP Crew & DAM Events present
THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE
Above DNA:
1UP Crew
Pull up for a night of battles, vibes, and straight R&B energy. Whether you're stepping in the circle or catching the show, this is where the culture meets the party.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-25d.html
Watch and listen:
The GetDown: https://youtu.be/dVm0xn8TbNM
The GetDown Highlights: https://youtu.be/owHXHDjMGKo
r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.
9pm - 1am.
all ages.
Gen. Adm.: $15 advance;
$25 door;
Battle Entry: $20 advance;
$30 door.
