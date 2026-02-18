1UP Crew & DAM Events present

THE GETDOWN R&B JAM + BATTLE

Above DNA:

1UP Crew

Pull up for a night of battles, vibes, and straight R&B energy. Whether you're stepping in the circle or catching the show, this is where the culture meets the party.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/04-25d.html

Watch and listen:

The GetDown: https://youtu.be/dVm0xn8TbNM

The GetDown Highlights: https://youtu.be/owHXHDjMGKo

r&b. hiphop. mixed genre arts. mixed genre dance.

9pm - 1am.

all ages.

Gen. Adm.: $15 advance;

$25 door;

Battle Entry: $20 advance;

$30 door.