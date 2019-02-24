Performing Live:

THE GOD BOMBS -- https://www.facebook.com/thegodbombs

STRIPLICKER -- https://www.facebook.com/striplicker

BARK -- https://www.facebook.com/barkcollective

AL1CE -- https://www.facebook.com/ilikealice

The God Bombs are a gritty NYC punk industrial trio which formed in early 2018 and went on to tour with mainstays in the genre such as Ministry and Psyclon Nine. 2019 will yield the God Bomb's debut full length release, HEXed, which features Ministry's DJ Swamp and is being mixed by David Sisko (Gwen Stefani, Duran Duran, Goldfrapp).

trew

Striplicker sprang forth from the ashes of the smoldering wreckage of the industrial music scene in san francisco to disseminate its message of rebirth through destruction. gnashing vocals, pounding electronics, screaming guitars and brutal percussion create a sonic landscape that perfectly embodies existential apocalypse. striplicker shares the aural ethos of aggressive electronic rock acts like Nine Inch Nails, Ministry and KMFDM.

From Italy to Ukraine and settled in NYC. Bark is Alessio Casalini (guitars, synths and programming) and Alexey Artemov (drums, percussion and programming). The duo came to life in 2014 drawing on various influences, love to intricate arrangements and experimentation.

\"They are the soundtrack to our dreams and what musicians aspire to be...\" -- Dark Beauty Magazine.

\"The US duo mix post-rock with trip-hop on dark and brooding beats\" -- Mystic Sons.

\"Unsettling vibe driven by a dark eerie vocal that seems perfectly fitting for an equally unsettling visuals\" -- We Are The Guard.

Al1Ce is a collective of musicians, visual artists, filmmakers, and dreamers who work together to create art and music that is a reflection of our collective dreams. We hope that you can join us in this dream and share in the magic that we have created for you.

industrial.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

all ages.

$10 advance;

$15 day of show.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/230861344482437/

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2019/02-23d.html