The Heated Rivalry Rave

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103

Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE HEATED RIVALRY RAVE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Are you Team Shane or Team Ilya? Celebrate the smash hit show with a dance party dedicated to Romance, Hockey, and all the steamy scenes and songs from Heated Rivalry you can handle. We'll be playing the biggest HR Edits and Queer Pop Anthems all night. Come dressed in your Montreal Metros, Boston Raiders, or general Hockey Gear for a night to remember!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-06.html

pop. queer anthems. hr soundtrack.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$36 door.

Info

DNA Logo

credits

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That
Google Kalender - The Heated Rivalry Rave - 2026-03-07 06:30:00 Google Yahoo Kalender - The Heated Rivalry Rave - 2026-03-07 06:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Kalender - The Heated Rivalry Rave - 2026-03-07 06:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - The Heated Rivalry Rave - 2026-03-07 06:30:00 ical