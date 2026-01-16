Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents

THE HEATED RIVALRY RAVE

Main Room:

Cip

2nite

Are you Team Shane or Team Ilya? Celebrate the smash hit show with a dance party dedicated to Romance, Hockey, and all the steamy scenes and songs from Heated Rivalry you can handle. We'll be playing the biggest HR Edits and Queer Pop Anthems all night. Come dressed in your Montreal Metros, Boston Raiders, or general Hockey Gear for a night to remember!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-06.html

pop. queer anthems. hr soundtrack.

9:30pm - 2:30am.

18+ with ID.

$15 limited advance;

$25 after;

$36 door.