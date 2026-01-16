The Heated Rivalry Rave
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger presents
THE HEATED RIVALRY RAVE
Main Room:
Cip
2nite
Are you Team Shane or Team Ilya? Celebrate the smash hit show with a dance party dedicated to Romance, Hockey, and all the steamy scenes and songs from Heated Rivalry you can handle. We'll be playing the biggest HR Edits and Queer Pop Anthems all night. Come dressed in your Montreal Metros, Boston Raiders, or general Hockey Gear for a night to remember!
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2026/03-06.html
pop. queer anthems. hr soundtrack.
9:30pm - 2:30am.
18+ with ID.
$15 limited advance;
$25 after;
$36 door.
