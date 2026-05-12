Performing Live:

THE IRON MAIDENS

UNION JACK AND THE RIPPERS

GRAVESHADOW

THE HYPERDRIVE KITTENS

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Everyone in the Bay Area Metal Scene! Come one, come all for Danny Shipman's 60th Birthday Bash!! You know him from Reality Check TV and you've never been to a metal show where he's not in the front, banging his head and wearing his battle vest! Danny is Metal! Join us as we help him celebrate this milestone birthday in the heaviest way possible!!

Formed in 2001, The Iron Maidens have quickly established themselves as one of southern California's most popular tribute acts and are rapidly gaining international recognition. All of the Iron Maidens are highly trained professionals with diversified musical backgrounds ranging from orchestral and musical theater to blues and rock. The Iron Maidens cover Iron Maiden material from all eras of the band's career, encompassing the band's biggest hits as well as fan favorites. The stage show includes appearances by Maiden mascot Eddie, the grim reaper, the devil and more!

Formed in 2016, Union Jack and the Rippers brings the New Wave of British Heavy Metal (Nwobhm) to Northern California. Union Jack and the Rippers cover favorites from bands like Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Motorhead, Saxon, Angel Witch, Def Leppard and Diamond Head. The set list is made up of not just the hits from your favorite British Heavy Metal bands, but the deep tracks you listened to that really made you feel connected to the music, the songs that made you a true fan.

The Sacramento-based quintet Graveshadow, mixes symphonic/gothic metal with elements of doom, thrash and epic progressive power metal all with lyrics that tell a story of perseverance. Intertwining melodic highs and crushing lows, listeners get swept away on a journey of self-discovery, loss and the will to carry on.