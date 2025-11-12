The KVS Experience

Performing Live:

KVS TABLA

Sid, also known as KVS Tabla, is a classically trained tabla player based out of Manhattan, New York City who blends Indian tabla with house/hiphop/electronic. He began training when he was 7 years old and has been learning from Pt. Samir Chatterjee since 2012. Throughout his time playing tabla, he has won various awards and national competitions. Outside of Indian classical concerts, Sid has performed at a plethora of luxury weddings as a fusion and classical artist. He also performs at many unique events.

tabla. house. hiphop. techno.

doors @ 7:30pm;

show @ 8pm.

all ages.

$20 advance;

$29 day of show.

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/11-11.html