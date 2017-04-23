The Lakes Community Clean up

<p><em><strong>The Lakes Community Association is excited to invite you and your family to participate in our Annual Community Clean-up and Pancake Breakfast on April 23, 2017</strong></em>. </p>

<p>As you may have heard, the month of April is community clean-up month throughout the Central Okanagan and many communities have been busy making efforts to keep neighbourhood areas clean and vibrant. The Central Okanagan Regional District is a community partner in this annual event. </p>

<p>Concept plans from the District of Lake Country will be available to share with you about the future development of Parks in The Lakes neighbourhood. </p>

<p><strong><u>Clean-Up Details:</u></strong></p>

<p><strong>WHEN: </strong>Sunday April 23, 2017 from 9-11am</p>

<p><strong>WHERE</strong>: Shoreline Park in The Lakes (Lakehill Dr. at Shoreline Way – across from the entry to Cadence)</p>

<p><strong>WHAT:</strong> Pancake breakfast before heading out to clean up a portion of The Lakes Community</p>

<p>*Gloves and garbage bags will be provided*</p>

<p><u>Neighbourly reminder</u> – We would also like to take this opportunity to remind pet owners to please, please, please pick up after your pets. Take doggie bags home with you if your walking route doesn’t take you past a neighbourhood garbage receptacle. This is one small item that goes along way to keeping our walkways clean for everyone to enjoy.</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-large wp-image-14736' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_6918a-1024x683.jpg' alt='' width='640' height='427' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_6918a-1024x683.jpg 1024w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_6918a-300x200.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/IMG_6918a-768x512.jpg 768w' sizes='(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px' /></p>