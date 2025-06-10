Cyberdelia presents

THE LOST BOYS: MOVIE SCREENING + DANCE PARTY

Movie screening at 8pm; dance party after!

Following the movie:

Owen

Melting Girl

Burlesque performances by:

Apsara Sin

Joanna Animal

Hosted by: Dr. Kingfish (Hubba Hubba Revue)

...plus, the Hubba Hubba Revue Lost Girls!

And!

Vamp it up in the costume costume contest at 11pm! Win cash and special prizes!

Join us here on the Santa Carla Boardwalk for a screening of the 1987 classic, The Lost Boys! Never grow old and never die, with Jason Patric, Kiefer Sutherland, Jami Gertz and Both Coreys.

Costumes encouraged!

Movie Tickets and Seating Information:

General Admission tickets do not include guaranteed seating.

Reserved Seating: for the movie is sold by the chair. When these sell out, there is ample standing room.

Front Row VIP: A table for five right up front, including admission for five and bottle service.

VIP Booths: These are against the wall, upstairs or downstairs and include admission for 6, 9 or 12, depending, plus bottle service. These booths do not have an unimpeded view of the movie screen!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2025/10-05.html

Watch and listen:

The Lost Boys: Cry Little Sister: https://youtu.be/VMu-VbXOJBY

The Lost Boys: https://youtu.be/Q786UsnOcsY

gothic. alternative. 80s. 90s. industrial.

doors @ 7:30pm;

movie @ 8pm;

party @ 10:30pm.

18+ with ID.

Gen. Adm.: $15 limited advance;

$20 after;

Main Floor Seating: $20, $25 limited advance;

$30 after;

$35 day of show.