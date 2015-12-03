The Louisiana Hayride Christmas Special

<p><img class='alignright size-medium wp-image-11614' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Louisiana-Hayride-Christmas-2015-300x271.jpg' alt='Louisiana Hayride Christmas 2015' width='300' height='271' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Louisiana-Hayride-Christmas-2015-300x271.jpg 300w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/Louisiana-Hayride-Christmas-2015.jpg 470w' sizes='(max-width: 300px) 100vw, 300px' />Get in the Christmas spirit with the incredibly talented cast of the Louisiana Hayride Show. After 5 years of successful shows across Western Canada, the cast and crew of the Louisiana Hayride Show are bringing their very special Christmas show to you.<br />

This one of a kind show will feature some of the most popular hits from Hank Williams, Patsy Cline, Roy Orbison and more, but most importantly will be filled with your favorite Christmas songs. Come and enjoy a special evening of Christmas fun that will delight you from start to finish.”</p>

<p>Doors open at 7:00pm. Show starts at 7:30pm.</p>