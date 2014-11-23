<p align='LEFT'> <span style='font-size: medium;'>Established in 1948, the Louisiana Hayride was a musical variety show performed at the Shreveport, Louisiana Municipal Auditorium and broadcast live over KWKH Radio. It was best known for giving unknown artists a chance to perform; artists such as Hank Williams, Jim Reeves, Johnny Cash, Kitty Wells, Faron Young and even Elvis Presley! </span></p>

<p>Well, that Louisiana Hayride show comes back to life with the extraordinary vocal ability and superb musicianship of the cast of this Louisiana Hayride Tribute Show. You’ll be taken back in time and experience what was one of the most influential shows in music history.</p>

<p>You will chuckle at the antics of Hank Williams and your toes will be tapping when he sings his big hits! When Tammy Wynette steps out, you’ll know why she was a country superstar! Oh yes, and then there’s Willie. Let’s just say you won’t want to miss that! And just when you think it couldn’t get any better, out walks Patsy Cline! Her magical voice will send shivers up your spine! This extraordinary show also features Roy Orbison, who will have you dancing in your seat. Woven throughout the songs are fascinating tidbits of information, delightfully presented by your host and creator of the show, Lori Risling. The cast of multi-talented musicians include William Brookfield on double keyboard, guitar, banjo and vocals. You’ll be absolutely delighted with Brookfield’s stellar recreation of songs by Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Waylon Jennings! Mike Melnichuk adds stand-up bass, electric guitar and incredibly smooth vocals when he treats the audience to songs by Faron Young, Red Foley and Merle Haggard. Gil Risling adds electric and acoustic guitar, and amazing vocals when in character as Hank Williams, Willie Nelson and Roy Orbison. In addition to these talented musicians, Andrea Anderson returns as Patsy Cline and Tammy Wynette! Also new to this show will be a tribute to Glen Campbell. “People love this type of music and they love the stories we tell” says Gil Risling. Since its inception almost 5 years ago, the Louisiana Hayride tribute show has been steadily growing in popularity. “The word is out there”, says Risling. “We have people booking their holidays so they can travel to see our show again! It’s incredible!”</p>