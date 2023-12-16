Performing Live:

THE METEORS -- https://www.facebook.com/themeteorsofficial

Plus guests, TBA!

The Meteors are the godfathers of psychobilly! Combining a revved-up variant on the classic rockabilly sound with a tongue-in-cheek obsession with horror movies and cartoonish violence, The Meterors have been putting out their landmark albums since 1981. Led by guitarist and vocalist Paul Fenech, the band has put out almost 2 dozen albums and has toured consistently for 4 decades. Their live shows are legendary and their fans are affectionately known as \"The Crazies\" and are credited with inventing \"wrecking\"- the psychobilly version of slam dancing.

psychobilly. punk. rockabilly.

doors @ 7pm;

show @ 7:30pm.

all ages.

$16 advance;

$21 day of show.

Watch and listen:

