The Night Before the Nightmare Before Christmas

Main Room:

Tony Pitkin

Bit

Join us on the Night before the Night before Christmas for a night of myspace-era Emo and Goth music. Come dressed in your best Hot Topic finery or as one of your favorite characters from the movie, and celebrate the holidays in spooky style.

trew

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-23.html

emo. gothic.

9pm - 2:30am.

21+ with ID.

$10 limited advance;

$16 after;

$20 day of show.

DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
