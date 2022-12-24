The Night Before the Nightmare Before Christmas
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
THE NIGHT BEFORE THE NIGHTMARE BEFORE CHRISTMAS
Main Room:
Tony Pitkin
Bit
Join us on the Night before the Night before Christmas for a night of myspace-era Emo and Goth music. Come dressed in your best Hot Topic finery or as one of your favorite characters from the movie, and celebrate the holidays in spooky style.
Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2022/12-23.html
emo. gothic.
9pm - 2:30am.
21+ with ID.
$10 limited advance;
$16 after;
$20 day of show.
Info
credits
DNA Lounge 375 Eleventh Street, San Francisco, Kalifornien 94103
Concerts & Live Music, This & That