Redbone presents

NUDIE NUBIES

Featuring performances by:

Sepia Jewel

Mamie Mansfield

Tottie Wolff

Snow Wonder

Lillian DuJour

MC and executive producer Redbone, along with other local and national burlesque luminaries, create a space for \"burly babies\" to ply their trade in front of a live, rowdy audience! What better way to learn than on the job, right? Competing for an amazing prize package, a paid professional slot in the next month's show and a guaranteed shot at the grand title, bi-annual throw down... The Ultimate Reveal! Several performers have used The Nudie Nubie Show to launch a sparkly new career and can be seen in other highfalutin' shows all over town! We at Nudie Nubies believe that it is important to support and foster our next generation of peelers and wigglers!

Buy tickets: https://www.dnalounge.com/calendar/2017/11-01d.html

burlesque.

doors @ 8pm;

show @ 8:30pm.

21+ with ID.

$10 Gen. Adm.;

$15 Reserved Seating.

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/456244244738352/