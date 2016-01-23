The Okanagans and their Neighbours exhibition

<p><strong>The Okanagans and their Neighbours</strong></p>

<p><strong>An exhibition of the Okanagan Syilx People</strong></p>

<p><strong>Presented by the Lake Country Museum and the Okanagan Indian Band</strong></p>

<p>Exhibition Hours: January 22 to March 19</p>

<p>Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays 1pm to 4pm</p>

<p>Museum Admission by donation</p>

<p><img class='alignleft size-full wp-image-12006' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/The-Okanagans-and-their-Neighbours-2016-Jan-22-reception.jpg' alt='The Okanagans and their Neighbours 2016-Jan-22 reception' width='566' height='424' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/The-Okanagans-and-their-Neighbours-2016-Jan-22-reception.jpg 566w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/The-Okanagans-and-their-Neighbours-2016-Jan-22-reception-300x225.jpg 300w' sizes='(max-width: 566px) 100vw, 566px' /></p>