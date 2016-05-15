The Pillowman presented by Fred Skeleton Theatre Company

<p><strong><img class='alignleft size-medium wp-image-12493' src='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/creekside-website-pillowman-graphic-200x300.png' alt='creekside-website-pillowman-graphic' width='200' height='300' srcset='http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/creekside-website-pillowman-graphic-200x300.png 200w, http://www.okanaganway.ca/wp-content/uploads/creekside-website-pillowman-graphic.png 300w' sizes='(max-width: 200px) 100vw, 200px' />Fred Skeleton Theatre Company presents The Pillowman by Martin McDonagh</strong></p>

<p><strong>Directed by Rob Mason-Brown</strong></p>

<p>The interrogation of writer Katurian Katurian is taking place. His stories, deranged tales of torture, link him to a string of copycat child murders. As the secret of his childhood is revealed, the mystery unravels, and Katurian discovers how fiction can influence reality. And there will be consequences.</p>

<p>From the writer of <em>In Bruges</em> and <em>Seven Psychopaths</em>, Martin McDonagh’s Broadway hit, <strong><em>The Pillowman</em>, is as dark as black comedy comes. Fusing clever dialogue with grim scenes, the audience will be laughing when they’re not recoiling.</strong></p>

<p><strong>Contains graphic violence, animated violence, coarse language, sexual themes, gunshot</strong>. (Warning: Although theatre productions are not rated like movies are, this production is intended for a Mature audience. Some audiences would find the grim scenes and coarse language to be disturbing.)</p>

<p>Learn more about Fred Skeleton Theatre Company at <a href='http://www.fredskeleton.com/'>http://www.fredskeleton.com</a>.</p>

<p>The Pillowman is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc., New York.</p>

<p>If you can’t make it out to Lake Country for the event at Creekside Theatre, this is also playing in Kelowna at the Mary Irwin Theatre May 19-21.</p>